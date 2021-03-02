Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PWR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $85.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $87.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

