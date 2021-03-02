Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $34.07

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Quant has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for $34.07 or 0.00069335 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $411.32 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00025097 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

