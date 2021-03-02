Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

XM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $39.30 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

