Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021 // Comments off

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

XM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $39.30 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Analyst Recommendations for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.