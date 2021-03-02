Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

XM stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

