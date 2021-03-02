Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.