Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

XM has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.59.

NYSE:XM opened at $39.30 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Analyst Recommendations for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

