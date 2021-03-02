Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

XM has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.59.

NYSE:XM opened at $39.30 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

