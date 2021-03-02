Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GAB opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

