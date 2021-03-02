QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report sales of $144.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.56 million and the lowest is $143.16 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $126.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $607.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.07 million to $610.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $680.59 million, with estimates ranging from $660.83 million to $704.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

QTS stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 605,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,649. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

