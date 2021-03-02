qiibee (QBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One qiibee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. qiibee has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $4,080.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.53 or 0.00510925 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00076562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00078934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00078860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00475186 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

qiibee Coin Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 863,123,265 coins. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com

qiibee Coin Trading

