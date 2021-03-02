Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Cut by Analyst

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Software in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMSWA. Sidoti downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $20.14 on Monday. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $656.28 million, a PE ratio of 100.71 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American Software by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

