Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $116.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.31.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $125.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.12.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,850 shares of company stock worth $19,558,217 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Q2 by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

