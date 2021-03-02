Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.32. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OAS. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

Shares of OAS opened at $58.00 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $1,978,000. Valueworks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,910,000.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

