Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Issued By Wedbush

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.18) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

SIX opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.