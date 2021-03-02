Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Conifer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CNFR opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

