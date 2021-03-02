Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Universal Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Insurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $462.18 million, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

