Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $223.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.52. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.