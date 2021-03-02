Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

