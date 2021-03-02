Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $196.10 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.