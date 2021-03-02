Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Compass Diversified Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE CODI opened at $22.72 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $24.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 50.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $817,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

