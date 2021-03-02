Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Strategic Education, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

STRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,948,119. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $5,686,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

