Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Guardant Health, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Guardant Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

GH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health stock opened at $152.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.41. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,590.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,109,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,853 shares of company stock worth $156,444,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after buying an additional 338,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,604,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

