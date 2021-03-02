Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) shares rose 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 3,020,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,157,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.
About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.