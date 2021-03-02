Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) shares rose 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 3,020,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,157,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pulmatrix by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

