PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 713.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,248. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $81.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

