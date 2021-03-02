PRW Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PRW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $20.62 on Tuesday, reaching $811.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $819.27 and a 200 day moving average of $702.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,016,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,888 shares of company stock valued at $160,291,645 in the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.60.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

