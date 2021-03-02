PRW Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VT traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.67. The stock had a trading volume of 171,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,766. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

