ProximaX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $353,228.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $353,228.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Token Trading

