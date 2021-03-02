Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) Shares Gap Down to $286.40

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.40 ($3.74), but opened at GBX 278.20 ($3.63). Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) shares last traded at GBX 274.60 ($3.59), with a volume of 502,017 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £693.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 254.62.

About Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

