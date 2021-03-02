Proton Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.53 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Proton token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $25.53 million and approximately $846,018.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Token Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

