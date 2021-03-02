Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 40.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,482. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.