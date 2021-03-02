ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s (PBSFY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PBSFY stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.