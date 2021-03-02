ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Down 7%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) shares dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 2,448,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,543,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 167.8% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 356,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 223,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 318,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

