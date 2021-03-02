ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the January 28th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.51% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BIS opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

