ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 291,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81,677 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after buying an additional 370,176 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $83,272.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,103.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $647,508.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,402.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,268 shares of company stock worth $49,619,681. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

TWST stock opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

