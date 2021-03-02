ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 199,931 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

NYSE FICO opened at $471.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

