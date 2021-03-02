ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after buying an additional 462,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Semtech by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,417,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,116,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,926.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

