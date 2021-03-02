ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $380.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $413.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.90.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.