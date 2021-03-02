ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,151,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $171.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.