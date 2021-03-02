ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of News by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in News by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in News by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of News by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.