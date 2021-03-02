ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

