ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,681,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after buying an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 555,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after buying an additional 337,229 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,321,000 after buying an additional 234,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 528,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 220,696 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

