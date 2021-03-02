PROG (NYSE:PRG) & Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Head to Head Contrast

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

PROG has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PROG and Black Diamond Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% Black Diamond Group -2.19% -0.85% -0.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROG and Black Diamond Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.83 $31.47 million $3.89 12.51 Black Diamond Group $140.09 million 1.06 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

PROG has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PROG and Black Diamond Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00 Black Diamond Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

PROG currently has a consensus price target of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.90%. Black Diamond Group has a consensus price target of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.47%. Given Black Diamond Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Group is more favorable than PROG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PROG beats Black Diamond Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. This segment primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The company also provides specialized field rentals to oil and gas industries. Black Diamond Group Limited markets its rental assets, custom sales, and ancillary products and services through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

