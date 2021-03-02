Profund Advisors LLC Sells 955 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,903 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 15,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 314,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

