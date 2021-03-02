Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 68.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

