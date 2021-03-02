Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

NYSE KSS opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.