Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $4,680,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.