Profund Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

