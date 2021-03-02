Profund Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WING. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Wingstop by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WING opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average is $140.17. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

