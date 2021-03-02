Profund Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.