Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,528 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 841.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 604,870 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Green Dot by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Green Dot by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $53,436.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,943 shares of company stock worth $12,974,878. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDOT opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

