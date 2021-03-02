Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $21,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,805.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $287.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.69. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,291.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,762,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,677 shares of company stock worth $79,490,973. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

