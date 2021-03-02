Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.29 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 28,028 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $25,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. KBC Group NV grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,194 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

